“We’ll continue to work through it this week. Do we need to start narrowing some snaps down for some guys? Probably,” Will Muschamp said. “That’s probably going to happen next week more than it would this week. We have to have all hands on deck.”

Not only is it the final week before the Gamecocks begin to switch over and prepare for Tennessee, but it’s the final week of full-on position battles for a lot of spots, especially offensively, with one of those being at the tight end spot.

The Gamecocks seem to have their starter locked and ready to go with senior Nick Muse, who’s coming off an ACL tear, but the competition for the No. 2 or No. 3 tight end is still ongoing.

Two guys who’ve been met with positive reviews are redshirt junior Will Register and redshirt freshman Keveon Mullins who are talented but inexperienced offensive players.

Register is in his fourth year in Columbia and earned the bulk of his playing time on special teams with one career catch for nine yards and Mullins didn’t play last season during his redshirt year.

Both, along with Muse, had solid scrimmages Saturday and are getting praise from their head coach.

“Nick I thought had a pretty good scrimmage. He’s still coming off the knee and we’ve limited his reps but he’s practiced every day and done some nice things. Will Register’s been dependable in everything we’re asking him to do,” Muschamp said. “Keveon Mullins adds a dimension to that position. He’s a guy that can really run and he’s flourished in the passing game. Obviously there are things we need to tie up as far as the run game’s concerned.”

The Gamecocks are also factoring redshirt freshmen KeShawn Toney and Trae Kenion in along with freshman Eric Shaw, who began practicing last week after missing all of camp prior with bone spurs.

“KeShawn Toney’s been solid in what he’s done. Trae Kenion in his opportunities has done a nice job but he needs to become more reliable as far as assignments,” Muschamp said. “Eric Shaw played about 18 snaps I think it was and made two really nice catches. Athletically he shows you some things you really want to see at the position. He missed time because of his bone spurs but he’s back and we have been really pleased with what we’ve seen.”

Muse, though, seems to be the starter right now after a solid 2019 before tearing his ACL against Vanderbilt.

He played in eight games, catching 17 passes for 158 yards and should be a key piece in Mike Bobo’s tight-end friendly offense.

“He’s had some up and down things to be quite honest. I thought (Thursday) was his best day coming out there with the right mindset and coming up with some big catches for us in the passing game,” Bobo said. “I like Nick because he’s tough. He’s an old school type of kid. He doesn’t mind putting his face in there and getting dirty with the offensive linemen. Then he has the ability to get out and help us in the pass game.”

With the inexperience at receiver, Bobo is putting a lot of pressure on the tight end room to perform this season saying they need to “step up in the passing game.”

“I’m expecting a lot of things out of guys like Nick Muse and Keveon Mullins and Will Register and Toney. There are a lot of guys in that room who are a little bit different and we have to do a good job as coaches putting them in position to be successful.