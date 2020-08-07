Continuing the trend of positive comments about the South Carolina quarterbacks throughout the offseason, head coach Will Muschamp again seemed excited Wednesday about the "great competition" the Gamecocks have within their QB room.

New offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo looks to continue to develop a unit that returns an 11-game starter in Ryan Hilinski and also adds Colorado State graduate transfer Collin Hill and four-star 2020 signee Luke Doty.

“Mike is very pleased with the quarterback position with Ryan, Collin, Jay Urich and Luke Doty,” Muschamp said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday. “All four guys have done some really good things. I’m really excited about that room and I know Mike is as well.”