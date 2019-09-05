The head coach said on his weekly call-in show both Jordan Rhodes and Jovaughn Gwyn will be the starting guards this week against the Bucs.

Will Muschamp confirmed two new starters will be on the offensive line Saturday against Charleston Southern.

The Gamecocks struggled on the offensive line last week against North Carolina, which resulted in some shuffling up front entering Week 2.

Also see: Full updates from Thursday's call-in show

Donell Stanley, who started at left guard last week, will move to center with Rhodes taking over his spot. Gwyn, who lost the starting right guard battle in the preseason to Eric Douglas, will start there Saturday with a chance to win the spot outright.

Rhodes arrived two years ago and redshrited his freshman year but played some on special teams last year before getting his shot this season.

Gwyn played in one game last year before a foot injury caused him to miss the rest of the year before coming back full-tilt as a redshirt freshman.

It looks like the Gamecocks will stick with the same tandem at tackle with Dylan Wonnum on the right side and Sadarius Hutcherson on the left.

Also see: Way too early look at the Gamecocks' backcourt

The Gamecocks kick off against Charleston Southern at noon on the SEC Network.

They'll also be breaking in a freshman quarterback in Ryan Hilinski, who's set to make his first-career start with Jake Bentley sidelined indefinitely.