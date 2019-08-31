Muschamp opted to kick it, setting up the Tar Heels for the ultimately game-winning drive from true freshman Sam Howell.

The Gamecocks, facing a fourth and one from midfield, could either go for it and keep bleeding clock while up three or punt and give North Carolina the ball.

Three minutes before North Carolina scored its go-ahead touchdown, capping a comeback where South Carolina led by as much as 11 in the second half, Will Muschamp had a decision to make.

“We’d pin them back on the five yard line and I felt confident about our defense coming into this game making some stops,” Muschamp said. “They gained some yards and we made some stops in the red zone in the first half. We played the percentages there. I felt comfortable about our defense, and obviously I was wrong. We have to go back and re-evaluate those situations to see if we should leave our offense on the field.”



The Tar Heels pieced together a seven-play, 98-yard drive after that, orchestrated by Howell who was making his first-career start.

After a loss of two on first down, they’d get it to third and four and it looked like Muschamp’s gamble was about to pay off.



That was before Howell connected with Dazz Newsome for a 31-yard completion for a first down before finding Newsome again the very next play for a gain of 23 on a pass going through Jaycee Horn’s hands.

Three plays later, it was Howell finding Beau Corrales in the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown, the eventual game-winning score.

It was the second time punting backfired on Muschamp, doing it the drive before as well at the North Carolina 38 yard line facing a fourth and six.

“They had two 90-yard drives where we were using Joe as a weapon to pin them back. We’re thinking about making threes play and getting off the field. We had a couple of critical third downs they made plays on,” Muschamp said. “We have a lot to improve on and we certainly will.”

The Gamecocks couldn’t muster anything after falling behind by four points, picking up 38 total yards in the fourth quarter and turning it over twice, both Jake Bentley interceptions.

Bentley finished the fourth quarter going 2-for-9 for 15 yards and two interceptions and, when asked about if he wanted to go for it on that fourth and one, he said, “I just do what I’m coached to do. I don’t question coach Muschamp’s decision.”

After jumping out to a 13-6 lead early in the first half, the Gamecocks were outscored 18-7 and saw an 11-point lead slip out of their grasp.

They scored just seven points in the second half and put up 101 yards of offense the final two quarters.

“I believe coach called the plays he believe will work and it’s our job to go out there and execute,” Tavien Feaster said.