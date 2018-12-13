Because of that, Samuel—who hadn’t played a full season because of injuries before this year—opted to sit out the team’s bowl game and focus on preparing for the NFL Draft, something his head coach fully supports.

When the Gamecocks’ regular season finished up, Deebo Samuel didn’t have much else to prove: the oft injured receiver didn’t miss a game his senior season and it resulted in him putting up 1,478 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns en route to a couple All-SEC and All-American honors.

“That’s a young man’s decision. We’re certainly going to respect that. I think all situations are different, and obviously Deebo’s got a very unique situation,” Muschamp said. “One of the things we talked to him about coming back for his senior year is, ‘You need to be healthy. You need to show you can be healthy for an entire season,’ and he’s done that. We wish him all the best. He’s done an outstanding job for us and we appreciate him.”



But, with Samuel now out of the team’s Dec. 29 game against Virginia, it leaves a pretty gaping hole in the Gamecocks’ offense and special teams unit.

Samuel put up a team-best 882 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns, second-most in a single season ever, while racking up 570 kick return yards and a touchdown that came to open the game against Ole Miss.

It’ll be hard to replace all of that production but the Gamecocks (7-5) are hoping to do it with a few veteran skill position players.

Along with Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith is the likeliest player to step up and fill the void left by Samuel. Smith’s started eight games this season and is the team’s third-leading receiver with 597 yards and four touchdowns.

A.J Turner, who’s back with Samuel on kick returns, is the likeliest option to take over as the primary returner there.

“Shi can bump outside and play. We moved Deebo around a lot in the slot and some different spots. We’ll go with who we have,” Muschamp said. “A.J. Turner and Rico are returners for us, and Shi’s done some things for us. We’re looking forward to giving those guys an opportunity for us and appreciate everything Deebo did for the University of South Carolina.”

With Shi likely taking up the team’s second outside receiver spot and leaving the slot, that means the Gamecocks have to insert someone new into that role for the bowl game.

The Gamecocks could opt to play more two tight end set, Chavis Dawkins—who has a few starts this season—could slide in or they could opt to start a true freshman that’s played sparingly so far this year.

Muschamp didn’t rule out an increased role for Josh Vann, who’s struggled to see consistent playing time behind a lot of veteran talent.

Vann’s hauled in 18 catches for 118 yards an a touchdown but will have more than his fair share of opportunities when the Gamecocks take on the Cavs Dec. 29 (noon/ABC).

“I think he’s played really well. He’s a guy that had to step up for us in the last ball game. His role will enhance for the Belk Bowl,” Muschamp said. “Josh can play inside and still play outside, but we’re going to move those guys around to get the best combination on the field.”