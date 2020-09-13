“He’s got some juice, got some energy. He’s a competitive guy. I really enjoy being around him and the positive energy he brings to our team,” Will Muschamp said. “He’s going to help us, there’s no doubt about that after seeing him early in camp and the past couple days and the scrimmage. I was extremely impressed with how he ran.”

The junior college running back made his scrimmage debut Saturday and didn’t take long to show the coaching staff he could help the Gamecocks this season in the backfield.

After waiting four weeks, the Gamecocks finally got to see what ZaQuandre White could do in a scrimmage.

Last season in JUCO White averaged 109.5 yards per game and 6.4 yards per carry while scoring 10 times and left as one of the best junior college prospects in the country.

Also see: Everything Will Muschamp said in his Sunday presser

White enrolled at South Carolina in late-July after finishing up his academics at Iowa Western and immediately became a name to watch in the Gamecocks’ starting running back competition.

Unfortunately for him and South Carolina’s coaching staff he was in and out of practice the first month of training camp dealing with a hamstring injury.

Saturday was the first chance to see White in a scrimmage setting and Muschamp left impressed.

“ZaQuandre looked good Saturday,” he said. “He looked good early in camp and we held him in the first scrimmage with a little bit of a hamstring. He looked good coming off that but tweaked it before the scrimmage so this was his first live tackle. It was good to see him.”

Now healthy, White will definitely be involved in the team’s starting running back competition as the season quickly approaches.

He’ll battle it out with Kevin Harris, Deshaun Fenwick and Rashad Amos with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo saying Friday it could again be a running back by committee again.

Also see: What we learned from Friday's availability

Harris missed the scrimmage attending his sister’s wedding, but the coaching staff’s been impressed with him and liked what they saw from Fenwick as well Saturday.

“He’s probably been our most consistent back going into the scrimmage and I thought Deshaun did some nice things Saturday. It was good,” Muschamp said. “We had some sustained drives offensively. We were able to stay on the field in the move the ball portion of the practice. To be able to finish an eight or 10-play drive, Deshaun did some nice things.”