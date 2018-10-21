D.J. Wonnum "moved around during practice" Sunday, Muschamp said, and he will likely play Saturday when the Gamecocks take on Tennessee at Williams-Brice.

Will Muschamp provided a positive update for one of South Carolina's most vital defenders Sunday night.

"When you get a guy like him back that was one of three guys in school history voted team captain as a true sophomore says a lot about his leadership ability and how he can positively affect guys," Muschamp said. "To me, he brings a lot of intangibles back to our defense."

Wonnum's missed the last five games with ligament injuries in his ankle that he suffered in the team's season opener against Coastal Carolina.

Also see: Latest scoop on Sorrells, Jalen Perry and Jaydon Hill

The team practiced in full pads Sunday and will have an off day before continuing preparations for the Volunteers with practice again Tuesday.

Muschamp said having him back will be important for the Gamecocks because "the guy sets and edge, he's got length" and is a leadership presence on that side of the ball with Bryson Allen-Williams.

"You have two experienced guys on the edges. It gives you two guys that have made a bunch of plays. Bryson's had a really good year," Muschamp said. "He's been very active, played extremely hard and positively affected our team in a lot of ways. Certainly when you add a player like DJ that's been an experienced, productive player for you it helps you."

Other than that, the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are somewhat injury free.

Also see: Scoop on a few big basketball and baseball visitors

J.T. Ibe will miss the third-straight game with a knee injury and A.J. Turner (concussion) is questionable for this weekend. Nick Harvey, who is also in concussion protcol, is still out right now.

South Carolina will host Tennessee this weekend at 7:30 p.m. with the game kicking off on the SEC Network.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!