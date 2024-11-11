Sanders, Simpkins III and Sellers Honored as SEC Players of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 11, 2024) – Three South Carolina players have been selected as SEC Players of the Week for their performances in the Gamecocks’ convincing 28-7 win at No. 24/25 Vanderbilt last Saturday, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was named the SEC’s co-Offensive Player of the Week. Sanders, a 6-0, 230-pound senior from Rockledge, Fla., carried 15 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 52 yards and another score. All told, he touched the ball 17 times gaining 178 yards with three TDs. He became the first Gamecock to rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Kevin Harris in 2020.

For the second week in row, redshirt senior right guard Torricelli Simpkins III earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, this time sharing the award. The 6-5, 319-pounder from Charlotte, N.C., led an offensive line that produced 452 yards of offense on just 63 plays, rolling up 214 rushing yards and 238 passing yards in the win. Vanderbilt entered the contest allowing just 112 yards rushing and 337 yards of total offense per game. Simpkins III graded out a team-high 93 percent with 11 knockdown blocks and eight pancakes. The Gamecocks did not allow a sack for the second-straight week.

For the second week in a row, redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week. The 6-3, 242-pounder from Florence, S.C., completed 14-of-20 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the win, the Gamecocks’ 16th-straight over the Commodores. He added 13 rushes for 38 yards. His touchdown passes came from 17 and 43 yards out, and he also completed a 51-yard pass to Jared Brown that led to a touchdown after it appeared he would be sacked near his own end zone.

Sanders, Simpkins III and Sellers will be back in action again this week as the No. 23/23 Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) will host the No. 24/21 Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) with the Mayor’s Cup on the line on Saturday, Nov. 16. Game time is set for 4:15 pm ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. The Gamecocks will be looking for their third-straight win over a ranked opponent in as many weeks, their fifth SEC win and their seventh win overall.