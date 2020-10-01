South Carolina should be getting one of their top cornerbacks back for this weekend's game against Florida.

Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show Israel Mukuamu practiced Thursday and the Gamecocks are expecting him to play this weekend against the Gators.

Mukuamu missed the second half of last week's loss to Tennessee with a groin injury and was listed as day-to-day before Muschamp's comments Thursday night.

With him coming back, it's big for the Gamecocks since Mukuamu is one of the team's starters and considered by NFL media to be a potential first-round pick.

The Gamecocks will need him to help cover some of Florida's big explosive threats.

Muschamp also said Jahmar Brown (knee) is still day to day and he's unsure if the DIME linebacker will be available for the Florida game. Muschamp did say, though, he's confident Brown will be back for the Vanderbilt game.

The Gamecocks already have MarShawn Lloyd out for the season after the five-star running back tore his ACL. Sherrod Greene (hip) was already out for four to six weeks after fracturing his hip against Tennessee.

South Carolina (0-1) kicks off at noon against the Gators (1-0) on ESPN.