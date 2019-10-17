SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks get their starting quarterback back.

Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show Ryan Hilinski has been cleared to play and will start Saturday against No. 9 Florida.

Hilinski sprained his knee against Georgia and didn't play the majority of the second half in the team's 20-17 upset win.

T.J. Brunson said Tuesday Hilinski was limited a little in practice but Hilinski is taken more reps as the week went on. Hilinski is completing 62.8 percent of his passes this year for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.

Dakereon Joyner, who's nursing a hamstring, is sore but took every rep in practice this week and will be ready to go.

Dylan Wonnum will still be a few weeks coming back from an ankle injury.

Keir Thomas is "moving around" pretty good with the hope he returns to practice some time next week. Muschamp said they still need to be careful on when they bring him back because he was shut down for so long.



He said a decision on a redshirt year will come once he's fully cleared for practice.



