There was always going to be a place for ZaQuandre White to help the South Carolina football team this season.

But the need for the top junior college transfer running back to make an immediate impact was compounded by a few orders of magnitude last week with the loss of freshman running back sensation MarShawn Lloyd to a season-ending knee injury.

"Obviously, we were dealt a blow there with MarShawn, but ZaQuandre has done some really good things, watching him move around," head coach Will Muschamp said earlier this week. "He's extremely intelligent, the maturity (is there)."