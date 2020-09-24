Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announced Thursday night during his call-in show that running back Kevin Harris would get the game-one start versus the Vols.

South Carolina football's starting lineup for its season-opening matchup against Tennessee this Saturday is nearly set.

The sophomore has been in a down-to-the-wire competition with redshirt sophomore Deshaun Fenwick as both players were listed as co-starters on this week's depth chart.

A 5-foot-10, 225-pounder from Hinesville, Ga., Harris played in six games last season and carried 21 times for 179 yards, an 8.5-yard average, with four touchdowns.

While Harris gets the start, Muschamp did add that Fenwick and junior college transfer ZaQuandre White would also play in the first half and that the back who performs the best will get more carries.

Muschamp also announced two more special teams starters.

Defensive back Jammie Robinson will handle punt return duties with Shi Smith the top kickoff returner and Dakereon Joyner the "off" returner.

With those announcements, most of Carolina's starting lineup is now known with right tackle one of the few exceptions.

Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore or Vershon Lee will get the start on the right side with junior Dylan Wonnum starting at left tackle.

Sophomore Jahmar Brown, who plays the DIME linebacker spot, which is on the field primarily in passing situations, is a game-time decision with an injury. R.J. Roderick, a starter at safety, would likely slide to that spot in the game if that position is even used.

The Gamecocks and Vols are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network at Williams-Brice Stadium.

