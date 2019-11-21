Muschamp overarching point? Playing quarterback in the SEC is difficult and an especially demanding responsibility for a freshman. One that true freshman Ryan Hilinski and redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner have handled with maturity this season.

As an up-and-down-turned-mostly-down season comes to a close for South Carolina next week, head coach Will Muschamp tried to provide some perspective when talking about the Gamecocks' quarterback play this season during his call-in show Wednesday.

"I've been really proud of Ryan," Muschamp said. "It's hard what he's doing. It's very difficult. A lot of pressure on you. That position affects everybody in the organization -- the defense, the special teams, everybody in the organization. A lot of pressure has been put on Ryan and I'm proud of how he's handled it."



Hilinski, of course, stepped in after senior quarterback Jake Bentley was lost for the season on the final play of the Gamecocks' season opening loss to North Carolina and has started each of the last 10 games all while dealing with his own share of injuries, inconsistencies around him, and of course some freshman mistakes.

Hilinski has completed 220 of 379 passes for 2,252 yards this season (6th in the SEC) with 11 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions, all while being asked to throw for a league-high 37.9 times per game.



"Ryan will be the first one to tell you," Muschamp continued. "'I wish I could have done this in this situation or that situation,' but unfortunately, it's been a great learning experience in a lot of ways for him and a tough learning experience and I mean that sincerely, as far as a guy that's going through a lot, but he's going to be a lot better from it and we are as well moving forward."

A former four-star prospect and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in last year's class according to Rivals, Hilinski has always had the size and the arm talent to succeed at the major college football level. But Muschamp has been most impressed with his ability to deal with all of the pressures that come with being the quarterback and with the affects of a disappointing season.

"The thing about Ryan is he takes great ownership in his job and that's being the quarterback at South Carolina," Muschamp said.

"Sometimes when you have somebody at home that understands the process and understands what you're going through, certainly I think can help you through these situations, and I know Mark and Kim have been extremely supportive of him and us in moving through this."

But Hilinski isn't the only young player in the quarterback room who has impressed his coach with his handling of a tough situation.

Joyner started the season as the Gamecocks No. 3 quarterback, has spent some time at wide receiver, and was thrown into the fire at quarterback with a lead and a bum hamstring at Georgia when he helped hang on to a win over the nation's No. 3 team at the time.

"He's done everything we've asked of him as far as what you've got to do to be successful to help our football team," Muschamp said of Joyner. "Has been so unselfish in trying to help us in what we try to do to be better offensively and be better as a football team. I'm extremely proud of him."

Muschamp was asked specifically about Joyner's role moving forward at South Carolina as he's shown promise at both quarterback and wide receiver. But an offense that's been in flux all season, and the hamstring injury that's limited his practice time, has kept Joyner from settling into a defined role at either or both spots.

"It's very difficult to play two positions, much less quarterback being one of them," Mushamp said. "But he's extremely bright. He learns extremely well and he does a great job of positively affecting everybody around him, so at the end of the day, he's going to be a very valuable part of our organization moving forward."