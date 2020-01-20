With some shuffling to the Gamecock football staff this offseason, head coach Will Muschamp is set to shift his own position group responsibilities going forward.

Muschamp has personally coached the safeties during his four-year tenure at South Carolina, but will have the MIKE and WILL linebackers beginning this spring. Special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler accepted a position as co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Texas recently, and Kyle Krantz was promoted to special teams coordinator.

*** Check out the latest insider information on Gamecock football and recruiting on The Insiders Forum ***



The position group is one familiar to Muschamp. Although a defensive back himself in college and a DB coach by trade, he has spent nine seasons at the college level as a linebackers coach.

In this feature, we take a deeper look at Muschamp's track record in coaching linebackers.

