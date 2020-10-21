"Jalen has worked really hard; I'm extremely excited for him," head coach Will Muschamp said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday. "I appreciate the NCAA's decision. I want to really thank Ray Tanner, Jeff Whitehead and Chance Miller and the job that they did for us in continuing to get the information the NCAA needed in order to make him eligible. I'm really happy for this young man. He's worked really hard and he's never complained. ... We expect him to contribute on Saturday."

Brooks will be available to play Saturday in Baton Rouge when the Gamecocks take on LSU.

Fresh off a two-game winning streak on the field, the Gamecocks had another positive day on Wednesday when wide receiver transfer Jalen Brooks was granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

It's a welcome sight for everyone in the program.

Not just because the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brooks provides another receiving threat in a South Carolina offense that needs one. But because of how Brooks has quickly gained the admiration of his teammates due to his work ethic and attitude since joining the program in August.

Muschamp says that since the Gamecocks have limited their scout team work to about two sessions per practice and are doing more "good on good" work than ever before, that it should put Brooks in a position to play right away, even though he was just now cleared.



"He's been with our offense a lot, so he'll be fine," Muschamp said. "He's a guy that can stretch the field. He's one of the faster guys that we have on our team. He can really run on the top end and finish down the field. He's got good ball skills. He's very bright, so he can play multiple spots. He can play inside and he can play outside. He gives us a lot of variety as far as the different things he's going to bring to the table and help us."

Muschamp stopped short of saying that Brooks would start this weekend as he had just gotten off the practice field and had yet to meet with the offensive staff but did make it clear that the transfer will make his debut on Saturday.

Brooks spent the last two seasons at Wingate where he caught 50 passes for 998 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brooks entered the transfer portal and transferred to Tarleton State earlier this year before re-entering the transfer portal this summer in an effort to get back closer to his Harrisburg, N.C. home.

The Hickory Ridge High graduate landed offers from both South Carolina and Duke and was receiving interest from Florida State, North Carolina and Tennessee when he committed to the Gamecocks.

"It's not only just the need at the receiver position, and then the campus as well, it's just different, it's a different atmosphere," Brooks explained. "It's on a bigger stage. It's as big as it gets and then I already know how the game atmosphere it, so it was really just a blessing, honestly."

The North Carolina native has extensive ties to the Palmetto State. He spent his JV football years in Rock Hill at Northwestern High. His former high school coach Jason Seidel is now the head coach at Blythewood and Brooks rides down sometimes to workout with a group in the Columbia area.

A late bloomer who came into his own as a senior in high school, Brooks could have the opportunity to make an impact early in his time at South Carolina, according to Seidel.

"The type of kid you're getting, athletically, he's one of the best kids I've ever coached," Seidel said. "He's a legit 6-3, 6-4, very long. When you see him in person, he's a lanky kid, big hands. For his size, he moves so well. He runs well, has good flexibility, big, strong, physical. On top of all that, he's probably the hardest-working kid I've ever had. He's relentless in his work ethic, it's amazing. It doesn't stop. It's all the time, to the point that you have to shut him down and say hey, sometimes you've got to take a rest."

Brooks' waiver was initially denied in late September but South Carolina appealed that ruling, eventually seeing it approved this week, with Brooks learning the news in front of his teammates at practice on Wednesday.