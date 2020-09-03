South Carolina will be getting their starting linebacker back soon, Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show.

Muschamp said Ernest Jones will be cleared around Sept. 10 after missing all of camp so far getting his appendix removed.

Jones, who started every game last season at the middle linebacker spot, is running now and "carrying his pads," Muschamp said.

He can't do anything in terms of practicing but Muschamp said Jones is trying to get stronger after he was shut down for about two and a half weeks after the surgery.

Getting Jones back will be huge, and Muschamp called him one of the best linebackers in the country.

The Gamecocks only have three practices scheduled between now and Sept. 10, which means they won't have to go long without Jones it seems like.

Muschamp also gave an update on MarShawn Lloyd, who found out generally when he'll have his surgery to repair the torn ACL.

Lloyd met with the team's doctors Thursday and is scheduled to have his surgery sometime next week.

South Carolina is off Friday before scrimmaging Saturday night at Williams-Brice.