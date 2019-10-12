SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks still aren't sure about the status of Ryan Hilinski moving forward after the freshman left the game with an apparent knee injury.

Muschamp said they don't think it's severe but will know more later as they evaluate him back in Columbia.

Muschamp said the reason they took him out was because they didn't feel he could protect himself.

Hilinski, who was hobbled before taking the hit, took a helmet to the knee and didn't return to the game after that. He had a big bag of ice on his knee the majority of the second half.

Sadarius Hutcherson was cramping up late in the game and Aaron Sterling had a meniscus bothering him at the end of the game.

The Gamecocks upset Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.