South Carolina will be without a few defensive players next week in the Gamecocks' regular-season finally against Akron.

Muschamp said D.J. Wonnum, who had surgery on his ankle earlier this year will be out next weekend and the team is hoping he'll return for the bowl game at the end of December.

Aaron Sterling will be out the remainder of the season and needs surgery on his meniscus after what Muschamp called an illegal cut block against Ole Miss at the beginning of November.

Danny Fennell suffered what Muschamp thinks is an ACL injury that could sideline him the remainder of the season. Fennell played a lot of snaps against Clemson before the injury and did not return.

J.J. Enagbare didn't travel with the team and Muschamp said he's dealing with an injury and is expected to return next weekend against the Zips. Jaycee Horn, who's dealing with an ankle sprain, is expected to return next weekend as well after missing Saturday's game.

OrTre Smith, Eldridge Thompson, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston came into Saturday's game with J.T. Ibe, Nick Harvey and Jaylin Dickerson all dealing with nagging injuries.