Speaking on Carolina Calls with host Todd Ellis, carried on 107.5 The Game, Muschamp said that a handful of Gamecock players project to miss the contest against the Vols.

Will Muschamp updated the status on Thursday night of several South Carolina players who have dealt with injuries this season.

Running back Rico Dowdle is moving around well and did individual practice work on Tuesday, according to Muschamp, but remains out.

AJ Turner, who's been working at running back again, is out with a hamstring. South Carolina hopes to get him back the following week.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is "fine" according to Muschamp and took every first team rep in practice this week for the first time since the Alabama game.

Reserve linebacker Damani Staley missed last week with turf toe and is out again this week.



Offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum remains sidelined with an ankle injury and it will be two or three more weeks prior to his return, according to Muschamp.

