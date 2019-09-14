SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without two players until at least the bye week, Will Muschamp said after Saturday's game.

Muschamp said Randrecous Davis and Brad Johnson are both still banged up and will likely miss at least the next two games against Missouri and Kentucky before the team's Oct. 5 bye week.

Davis has missed the first three games with an ankle injury and Muschamp said he's running in a straight line in practice but the problem is cutting on his ankle while running routes.

Johnson missed large chunks of preseason practice with a groin injury which lingered into the season and limited him some to start the season and it's going to keep him out a little longer than they originally thought.

Johnson played sparingly against North Carolina and Charleston Southern.

Outside of that, Muschamp said they didn't have any major injuries coming out of Saturday's loss to Alabama. He mentioned the team had a sickness blow through the team this week and a lot of players had to get IVs Saturday pregame and at halftime.

The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1 SEC) are without starting quarterback Jake Bentley, who had season-ending surgery this week on his foot. Jaylin Dickerson (hip) and Kiel Pollard (spine cyst) are out for the year with Pollard's a career-ending injury.