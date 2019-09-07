SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Both the two major injuries Saturday—Eric Douglas and AJ Turner—likely won't linger into next week’s game against Alabama.

Douglas is dealing with a leg injury which limited him some in practice this week and was a game-time decision and wasn't able to play Saturday.

Muschamp said Douglas moved around at the hotel some but he and the coaches didn't feel comfortable with him playing against Charleston Southern. He practiced some Tuesday and Wednesday but didn't Thursday.

AJ Turner was the only in-game injury, dislocating his thumb early in the game and had to get it reset. He didn't go back into the game after suffering the injury.

Muschamp said he doesn't know when it happened, he only knows it was early in Saturday's 72-10 win.

Turner also missed the season opener with a shoulder injury.

The Gamecocks (1-1) got Jaylen Nichols, J.T. Ibe and OrTre Smith back after the trio missed the opener.

Randrecous Davis missed the game with an ankle injury while Keir Thomas missed Saturday as well with an infection in his ankle.

Muschamp also touched on Jake Bentley and his recent meeting with doctors on his Lisfranc fracture.

He said Bentley met with a doctor Friday and the family is discussing options and a decision should be made soon on his future.

If Bentley opts to have the surgery, he'll miss the entire season and if he doesn't, the timetable for a return will be 6-8 weeks.