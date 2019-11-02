SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks are still up in the air with one of their starting tight ends after the game.

Nick Muse injured his knee and will have an MRI tonight but the Gamecocks are still unclear as to the extent of the injury right now.

Muse left early in the game after an apparent knee injury in the first half and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with a brace on his knee. He entered Saturday as one of the team's starting tight ends.

Josh Vann broke a bone in his hand, and they don't know what his prognosis is right now. He had it casted right now and they'll evaluate as the week goes on.

Shi Smith tweaked his hamstring Tuesday and, after practicing Wednesday and Thursday but they didn't feel comfortable playing him Saturday. Will Muschamp said they expect him back next week against Appalachian State.

He also said they hope to get Rico Dowdle and Dylan Wonnum back next week.

Jaylen Nichols was rolled up on in the last game and is dealing with an ankle injury. Tavien Feaster is nursing a groin injury but played through it against Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 SEC) took care of business against Vanderbilt Saturday in a 24-7 win.