The Gamecocks might be getting one of their defensive ends back this weekend while one of their defensive backs' status is still up in the air for Saturday's game against LSU.

Will Muschamp said on the SEC Teleconference Aaron Sterling practiced Wednesdays morning while Cam Smith is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Sterling didn't play in last week's win over Auburn and seems to be inching closer towards playing although Muschamp didn't say whether or not the senior end will be taking the field against the Tigers in Death Valley.

Smith missed the game as well after getting cleated and gashed by a teammate in practice leading up to the Auburn game. He'd have to go to the hospital for treatment and is currently out.

It's still up in the air on if he'll play or not, but Muschamp didn't seem optimistic during the teleconference. He did say Smith was moving around.

If he does't, then the Gamecocks will be relying once again on Jaycee Horn and John Dixon. Israel Mukuamu (groin) is also hampered by an injury but Muschamp said Tuesday Mukuamu practiced.

The Gamecocks (2-2) are taking on LSU (1-2) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.