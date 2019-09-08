Will Muschamp updated the injury status of his team Sunday on his weekly teleconference with a little bit of good news.

The Gamecocks are getting closer and closer to being fully healthy as they prepare for No. 2 Alabama coming to Columbia this weekend.

Deshaun Fenwick is dealing with a shoulder injury and family issues and didn't dress for Saturday's game and missed Sunday's practice. Muschamp didn't sound overly worried and said he'll be fine, returning for practice Tuesday.

AJ Turner had surgery on his thumb today to repair it after dislocating it yesterday, and Muschamp said he practiced with the team Sunday.

Brad Johnson continues to come along with a groin injury lingering from camp and Muschamp said he didn't practice Sunday and they're continue to monitor the situation heading into the Alabama game.

Jake Bentley opted to have surgery on his Lisfranc fracture on his foot, which will sideline him the remainder of the season.

Muschamp said he hasn't talked to Bentley about his options right now, saying it's an incredibly difficult time for him and his family.

Eric Douglas missed Saturday's game and didn't practice Sunday but Muschamp said the staff expects him to practice Tuesday and Wednesday after the team's off day Monday.

Muschamp also said Parker White is dealing with a sore hip and will only kick one day this week and should be fine.

The Gamecocks are still monitoring Randrecous Davis, who hasn't played this season with an ankle injury. Keir Thomas is out for at least another week with an ankle infection.