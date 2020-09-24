South Carolina is still waiting to see if their DIME linebacker will be available for Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Will Muschamp said on his call in show linebacker Jahmar Brown is a "game time decision" against the Vols and is still dealing with a knee sprain.

The linebacker has been in and out of practice and is practicing some this week with Muschamp saying he thinks Brown will "be fine," but the Gamecocks want to see what he's like moving around on game day before deciding his availability against Tennessee.

Muschamp also said running back ZaQuandre White is fully healed from his lingering hamstring injury and will see time on the field Saturday.

"He had a great day Wednesday and today," Muschamp said. "He looked great on the field."

Kevin Harris will start the game and Deshaun Fenwick will be next up but White should play.

Muschamp said Spencer Eason-Riddle, who is coming off a torn ACL will play and be the backup at two linebacker positions.

While he didn't go into detail about the team's COVID testing numbers, Muschamp said "based on where they are" everyone will be available for Saturday's game. The Gamecocks tested Thursday and will get those back before Saturday's game.

The Gamecocks will be down Alex Huntley Saturday, who's dealing with an ankle sprain but should be back next week against Florida.

South Carolina begins its regular season Saturday, hosting the Vols at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.