SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks escaped relatively injury-free from Saturday's loss to Tennessee.

Both Sadarius Hutcherson and Ernest Jones are banged up but are expected to fine, Will Muschamp said postgame.

Hutcherson is dealing with an ankle but Muschamp said they don't think it was serious while Jones is dealing with an elbow injury.

Muschamp said Jones was hit in the funny bone and had some tingling but they expect him back soon.

Jones left at the end of the first half and came back before halftime but did not return once the third quarter started. He was seen with ice on his elbow.



Rico Dowdle (knee), Keir Thomas (ankle), AJ Turner (hamstring) and Damani Staley (turf toe) all did not play Saturday. Dowdle and Thomas were the only two who traveled but they did not play.



The Gamecocks dropped their second-straight game Saturday, a 41-21 loss to Tennessee where they were outscored 24-0 in the second half with a host of second-half miscues.