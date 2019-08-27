That’d be Nick Muse, who’s still waiting to hear back on the NCAA for his immediate eligibility with kickoff less than a week away.

As South Carolina gets closer and closer to kicking off against North Carolina, they remain in a precarious spot with one would-be starter on offense.

“That's in our compliance team's hands,” Will Muschamp said. “Again, that's up to the NCAA."

Muse transferred in this offseason from William and Mary and put in a waiver to be able to play right away instead having to sit out the NCAA-mandated season before playing in 2020.

If eligible this year, he’d factor in quickly to the tight end rotation and push for starting snaps.

Because the NCAA hasn’t put out an official ruling, the Gamecocks can’t give him full first or second team reps in practice.

"Well, we're practicing and giving him reps to get him ready for the game,” Muschamp said. “Certainly not investing as many reps as you normally would. He certainly could help our football team this year. We'll wait on word. If he has not been cleared, he can't travel."

If Muse isn’t eligible or his appeal is denied, he can’t travel with the team when it leaves Friday for the season opener in Charlotte.

The Gamecocks need good news for Muse after the team’s tight end room was decimated in preseason camp.

They’re already down two players before the season even starts with Evan Hinson leaving the team this week—Muschamp said he’s transferring to pursue basketball opportunities—and Kiel Pollard retired from football after finding a cyst on his spine.

“Kiel (Polllard) was obviously a guy from and experience and play-making standpoint that we were really counting on,” “Past that, we're kind of where we are, where we thought we'd be at this time. Hopefully we'll be able to get good news on Nick (Muse) here, because he's going to be able to help us this year. He's certainly a guy that can help our football team."

With those two not viable options on the field this season, the Gamecocks list Kyle Markway as one starter and Chandler Farrell, a converted lineman at the other spot.



The reviews on Farrell, who started his career as a walk-on, have been positive as the season gets ready to start and he can be a really solid in-line blocker this year.

"Well, we had discussed moving Chandler (Farrell) before the season started because we needed somebody that could block in the C-area,” Muschamp said. “It turns out he's done a nice job in the passing game as well. That was something we had discussed because of the different body type he gave us at that position.”

The Gamecocks also have three other tight ends who could compete for snaps as well: redshirt sophomore and freshmen KeShawn Toney and Trae Kenion.