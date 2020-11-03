South Carolina had a chance to do all three and Tuesday Will Muschamp broke down some of the freshmen who really benefitted from the week off.

It gives coaches a chance to reevaluate schematic ideals, personnel changes or a chance to take a deep breath and take a look and a freshmen a chance to increase their role for the last half of the season.

The bye week can offer coaches a lot of different chances they don't get during a normal game week.

“Rico Powers is a young receiver that continues to come along for us. Rashad Amos, a young running back we’re excited about. The offensive linemen, Vershon (Lee) has obviously played and started a game. Tyshawn Wannamaker is another player who continues to come on and gets good movement inside," Muschamp said.

"Jaheim Bell's made some strides at the tight end position. we need to have him continue to come on for us. I think Mo Kaba is another guy who continues to improve at the linebacker position. we need him to keep coming on for us."

Also see: Ten stats that defined the first half of the season

After receiving a lot of praise early in camp, Powers has played sparingly and only has two catches for 19 yards while Amos has played in just one game this season at LSU.

Lee started the Vanderbilt game and has rotated in at right tackle before Dylan Wonnum moved over there for the Auburn game. Wannamaker hasn't played yet, either.

Bell is the interesting one there, having missed so much time with a knee injury and is working back from that now with his role unclear moving forward.

Kaba, coming off an ACL injury, has played in four games with two total tackles.

The biggest freshman so far this season, though, has been Jordan Burch and Muschamp's seen a big improvement from him over the course of the season.

“From game one to game five it’s night and day from where he is. That was expected for us. We knew the light would go off," Muschamp said. "I think the light has gone off. He plays extremely hard. He understands more of the expectations down in and down out of what you have to do in this league and how you play."

Also see: Insider notes from Monday's baseball scrimmage

Burch, a five-star talent and the No. 17 player in the 2020 class, has seen his playing time go up drastically from seven snaps against Tennessee to 38 against LSU.

Muschamp has been impressed and complimentary of Burch's performance and thinks his roll will continue to progress as the Gamecocks take on Texas A&M Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

"He’s an extremely physical, violent guy that can make plays on the ball, that can rush the passer and that can get off blocks and disengage. He can do a lot of positive things for us. I’m excited about his future and excited about seeing him Saturday night.”