SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks are still waiting to see how long Rico Dowdle will be out after a knee injury.

Muschamp said they'll do an MRI later today to judge the severity of the injury but Muschamp mentioned he doesn't think it was serious but will know more later this weekend.



Dowdle left the game after the first play of the game, an eight-yard carry, and didn't return. He was seen on the sideline with a brace on his knee and a towel over his head. He was shut down by the training staff.

Damani Staley did not dress Saturday against Florida, and Muschamp said he's dealing with turf toe and they're dealing with that now.

Bryan Edwards had his hand wrapped in ice but said he's fine; nothing's broken and there was just some swelling.

The Gamecocks dropped Saturday's game to the Gators 38-27 where the Gators scored 21 of the final 28 points.

They'll travel to Tennessee next week for a game against the Volunteers (4 p.m., SEC Network).