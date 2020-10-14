With the Gamecocks struggling on the right side of the line through the first three games, the Gamecocks could opt to switch things up front against Auburn and they’ve been changing up first-team reps this week.

In the preseason, offensive line coach Eric Wolford said if Jazston Turnetine wasn’t ready to take over at left tackle the coaches would shelve him until he was, and it looks like that time is potentially here.

“Dylan repped (at right tackle) today. Jazston repped at left tackle. Jakai is available as well. Vershon Lee is available, as is Jaylen Nichols. We’ll practice again tomorrow, look at it again on Thursday,” Will Muschamp said. “We’re still trying to figure out that best five. We said it earlier the word consistency. Consistently playing well together.”

If Gamecocks shuffle things around the likeliest situation right now seems to be moving Wonnum back to right tackle, where he started the last two seasons, and sliding Turnetine in at left.

Wonnum started the last three games at left tackle opposite Jakai Moore and Vershon Lee playing at right.

Turnetine, who seemed like the odds-on favorite to win the spot entering training camp after a strong five spring practices lost his foothold there as camp went on in part because of having six months off due to Coronavirus.

“Quite frankly, he was not in great shape when we started training camp and had a hard time sustaining and assignments because of not being in great shape,” Muschamp said. “It’s taken since we started training camp on Aug. 17 to this point to where he’s worked himself to where he’s in better shape. He’s in better conditioning. He’s able to sustain and he’s able to play longer and harder than he’s played before.”

Standing 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Turnetine is quite literally the biggest piece of the Gamecocks’ offensive line.

After playing exclusively on special teams the first two weeks, the Hutchinson Community College transfer logged his first offensive snaps in a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt.

He logged 18 snaps, some at right tackle and some at left, finishing with a 69.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade.

“I think Jazston played well when he was in there. Vershon started the game and gave up a little pressure, especially the first play, but he’s going to be a really good player for us,” Muschamp said. “Jakai Moore came in and played well. We’re still searching for where we go from there.”

Time will tell if this week against Auburn (noon/ESPN) will be Turnetine’s first start, and even if it’s not, the Gamecocks are high on his upside at South Carolina.

“It has nothing to do with ability. This situation we’re in has impact us in so many different ways,” Muschamp said of Turnetine not playing. “I think that’s how it’s impacted Jaz. He’s a wonderful young man and worked his butt off to get to where he is and we have to sustain that. We have to sustain where he is because he is a very talented guy. We need to continue to bring him along.”