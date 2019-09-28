SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without a starter for the next few weeks and another could potentially miss time in Dylan Wonnum and Rico Dowdle, respectively.

Will Muschamp said Wonnum hurt his ankle in the Missouri game and will likely be out three or four weeks. Jaylen Nichols started in his place Saturday and likely will until Wonnum returns.

Muschamp said he was hi-lowed on a block on Rico Dowdle's touchdown run last weekend, remarking he was shocked it wasn't broken.

Wonnum started the back half of last season and every game so far this year at right tackle.

He didn't dress Saturday but was on the sideline in a boot and moving around on a scooter.

Muschamp also said Dowdle is dealing with an ankle injury and doesn't know much more than that. He'll know more as the Gamecocks get back to work this week.

Dowdle said postgame he got rolled up on and he feels fine.

Dowdle left the game in the fourth quarter after rushing for 102 yards. He'd go down with a leg injury and spend some time in the tent before emerging and watching the rest of the game on the bench.

Caleb Kinlaw is also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Both Jamel Cook and Keir Thomas missed Saturday's game attending the funeral of a former high school teammate.