While news of positive tests has been leaked at several other schools since athletes began returning to campuses across the country - and the prevalence of the virus along with the 100s of players that make up a team make it statistically likely that most teams will have at least a few players who test positive - Muschamp said that the school would not be releasing results to the tests.

Each member of the South Carolina football team was tested for COVID-19 and given the COVID antibody last week as part of the installed protocols as they returned to campus in preparation to start voluntary workouts on Monday.

"If we did have a positive, we have protocols in place for them to be quarantined and we've got a good plan set for that," Muschamp said. "I want to thank Clint Haggard and George Wynn and the job they did preparing and researching the things that we need to do within our organization to make it the safest possible environment for our student-athletes."



In the event of a positive test, a student-athlete will have to be quarantined for 14 days and their entire cluster - the group they work out with and spend time with - will also be tested and quarantined.

As the workouts began again on Monday, Muschamp said that there are four separate groups lifting during the day with each player spread out within the weight facility.

"Our team right now has four lift groups, one at 8 in the morning, one at 9:30, one at 1 and one at 2:30," Muschamp said. "We're entering the building in clusters of four to five guys. They're having their temperature taken, they're checking their symptoms. They're walking from one end of the building, where they normally enter on one side and walking straight to the weight room, to get their run and their workout in. They're leaving the building on the other side.

"After each group leaves, we're sanitizing the entire building where any of those guys could have had contact with. We're not showering in the building. They have two things of clothes that they're able to work out in. We sanitize everything for the next day and they've got another set that they wear for the next day."

Those measures are all a part of the protocols implemented by the school's doctors and administrators after consulting with disease experts and representatives from professional leagues like the NBA, NFL, MLB and MLS about their plans to return to action.

"Obviously, we talked a lot to our counterparts in the Southeastern Conference, to formulate a plan on the safest way to bring our student-athletes back on campus," Muschamp said. "They wouldn't be back if we didn't think it was safe, so let's make sure we understand that, but Clint and George Wynn worked extremely hard to come up with the plan that we have in place and the protocols that we have in place for our players and I've been very complimentary of our players this past week and how they've handled themselves, because it is a little different."

The safety measures put in place likely mean that the players, all between 17- and 23-years-old are probably among the safest groups in society right now, given that those stringent measures aren't in place throughout the rest of the city.

Which brings about the question of, is it possible for the team to remain insulated from the coronavirus when there's always the lure to go out and enjoy college life?

Players are required to wear face coverings when in public and the June protocols state that "workouts, housing accommodations, eating, and socializing activities will be restricted to teammates in a player's cluster."

In reality, is that possible? Probably not, but Muschamp has urged his team to be safe in the social decisions they make.

"I told our football team, the team's that are going to win this fall are going to be the mature football teams, the teams that make really good decisions when they're not in the building," Muschamp said. "Because they have some time on their hands. We do have some guys enrolled in classes that are working towards graduation but most of our guys are not enrolled in classes right now. ... They've got some time on their hands and I told them, you've got to be very mature about your time and how you spend your time. Be very smart and mindful of where you are and who's around you in making sure you have some knowns around you as opposed to the unknowns."