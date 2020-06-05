South Carolina football players have been back on campus for less than a week, yet are already making their voices heard.

Led by head coach Will Muschamp, a very large group of South Carolina football players are marching in Columbia Friday on the way to the governor's mansion as part of a protest against racial injustice in America.

The Post and Courier projects reporter Joseph Cranney posted the video of Muschamp and his wife, Carol, leading the group of players through the Vista Friday afternoon.

One player could be seen holding a sign with "Matters is the minimum" in big letters.

Among some of the other people included in the protest march was Assistant Director for Development Tyson Lusk as well, football operations director George Wynn and other members of the football program's support staff.

The protests center around the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, sparking protests around the entire country.

Dawn Staley, Frank Martin and Muschamp have all been vocal on social media speaking out against racial injustice in America.

Muschamp is also set to meet with the media Monday morning.