After delivering a lengthy injury report Tuesday afternoon, Mike Bobo added another name to the list Tuesday night during his call in show.

Bobo said Nick Muse didn't practice Tuesday morning and is questionable with a rib injury. He felt comfortable with Muse being able to get back and play Saturday against Georgia, but the senior tight end is still banged up.

Muse is the Gamecocks' most productive tight end this season, catching 22 passes this season for 294 yards and had six catches and 67 last week against Missouri.

If he can't go, then it would likely mean more reps for Will Register and Jaheim Bell.

Bobo also reiterated some of the other injuries, saying Shi Smith is still in concussion protocol and is questionable for this weekend. He mentioned the coaching staff will know more tomorrow on Smith's status.

Dakereon Joyner practiced Tuesday, Xavier Legette is still out after a lingering injury. Jordan Burch (hand) is also questionable along with Keir Thomas and Jaylan Foster.

The Gamecocks kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Bulldogs.