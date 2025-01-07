Myles Stute out indefinitely with blood clot in left leg

South Carolina men's basketball is heading into one of its toughest stretches of the season, and will have play it down a starter.

Starting forward Myles Stute is out indefinitely according to a statement the program released on Tuesday night, with a left lower leg deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) cited as the cause of his absence. Stute has been a regular starter for the Gamecocks this season, and likely will yield his spot to either Zachary Davis or Morris Ugusuk moving forward.

Stute has averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season, appearing in all 14 games for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina will host No. 5 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, the team's SEC home opener.

