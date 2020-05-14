Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2022 wide receiver Adam Randall thought a South Carolina offer might one day come but he didn't know it would be this soon.

Randall got word Thursday afternoon that he should give South Carolina coach Will Muschamp a call and when he did, Muschamp had some good news for him with his 14th offer of the process.

"Coach Wilson had said something about it the other day, so I was kind of expecting it, but I wasn't expecting it to happen this week or this soon," Randall said. "It kind of came as a surprise, but I was happy that it came and blessed to receive it. I was excited. Me and my parents were excited. We knew that South Carolina was one of the top premier institutions in South Carolina, so we knew that's a big opportunity for me. And my mom is an alumni, so she was excited because now I have a chance to go where she went."

[Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!]