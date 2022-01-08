N.C. State transfer portal DE Terrell Dawkins commits to South Carolina

N.C. State transfer portal defensive end Terrell Dawkins is headed to the SEC.

The North Carolina native, who entered the transfer portal late last year, announced Saturday that he'll be joining the South Carolina football program.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Dawkins has three years of eligibility remaining.

A Cox Mill graduate from Concord, N.C., Dawkins had a huge redshirt freshman season for the Wolfpack before an injury slowed his 2021 campaign.

In 2020, Dawkins led all ACC freshmen in sacks with 4.5 while starting six games at defensive end.