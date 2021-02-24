It's been an eventful month for Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth class of 2022 four-star tight end Oscar Delp.

Earlier this month the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder trimmed his list to 13 top schools and then on Wednesday morning he was named Rivals.com's No. 1 tight end in the 2022 class.

On Wednesday afternoon, Delp joined the GC Live podcast to discuss what has quickly become a hectic process for the rising senior prospect.