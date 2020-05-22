The Gamecocks have had plenty of success the last two years with junior college players and are looking for the same kind of success from their JUCO group as part of their 2020 class.

Last year the Gamecocks had two junior college pitchers start on the weekend in Brannon Jordan and Thomas Farr then three others stake out starting spots at different points in a short year with Noah Myers and Anthony Amicangelo and Jeff Heinrich.

This year they have arguably the best collection of junior college talent coming in this fall with four guys who could earn the chance to play right away.

