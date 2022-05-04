NC A&T Preview and a Quick Look at Carolina Spring Sports Postseasons

Who: South Carolina (22-20, 9-12) vs North Carolina A&T (13-29, 1-14). Founders Park Time/TV: Wednesday 7:00 pm. This game is actually being broadcast on the SEC Network. Line: SC -1000 (Wow!) NC A&T +550 Starting Pitchers: Game 1 RHP Fr. Eli Jones (0-0 4.70 ERA, 5Ks, 1 BB, .324 OBA) v. RHP Fr. Evan Demurias (1-2 4.95 ERA, 21K, 22 BB, .288 OBA) History: Series is tied 1-1. All meetings have been in Columbia. South Carolina won 12-2 in 2018 and the Aggies won 2-0 in 2019. The 2019 Gamecock team finished 28-28.

This is a game that the Gamecocks should win, and it would gut their postseason resume if they lose. The Aggies are coming in at #247 in the RPI. Ironically, they have more wins against the ACC (2) than they do against Big South conference opponents (1). NC A&T did defeat UNC in a midweek game in Chapel Hill on April 12. Anthony Hennings leads the Aggies with a .348 batting average while Cort Maynard has a team-best eight home runs. NC A&T only has one South Carolina native in Freshman Outfielder Jarian Pickney. The Andrew, SC product has not appeared in any games this season. South Carolina is a heavy favorite this week and should win this game. I'm going Gamecocks 9-4.



Spring Sports in the Postseason