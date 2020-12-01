It’s coaching carousel season, and with it comes coaches denying interest in an opening or talking with people involved with the search.

One of those denials came Tuesday with West Virginia’s Neal Brown putting to bed any rumors about him being connected to the South Carolina job.

“I’ll make it real: I’m not a candidate there. I really don’t go about addressing every rumor that’s out there,” Brown told reporters. “I think you spin yourself in a web because I don’t think there’s any way you can keep up. It’s pretty simple, I’m not a candidate there.”

Brown’s name has been mentioned with the South Carolina job soon after the Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp in early November with three games to play.

He has ties to the SEC, coaching at Kentucky, and in the Southeast as Troy’s head coach for four seasons.

In two seasons at West Virginia Brown is 10-10, including a 5-3 start to this season.

“I guess it’s good because people are paying attention and think we’re doing something right. It’s a positive in that manner. Several people told me that yesterday,” Brown said. “It’s funny; everyone wants to be in y’all’s job now. It used to be there were legitimate reporters now and now anyone with a social media account is a reporter.”

Brown currently makes $3.1 million annually at West Virginia and his buyout if he chose to leave for another job before Dec. 31 he would owe the Mountaineers $3.5 million.

The Gamecocks are in the midst of their coaching search now, interviewing candidates for the job, with the hopes of having a hire done before the Dec. 16 signing period starts.