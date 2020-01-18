News More News
New leader after Gamecocks junior day?

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star defensive end Victoine Brown entered the day with Florida as his clear favorite, but following a junior day visit to South Carolina, the Gamecocks have made a big move with the talented edge rusher.

"The visit went great!" Brown said. "I loved the way the coaches treated me. They made me feel like I belonged there. They welcome me dearly."

Victoine Brown had a strong visit to South Carolina for the Gamecocks junior day. (Victoine Brown’s Twitter)
