New leader after Gamecocks junior day?
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star defensive end Victoine Brown entered the day with Florida as his clear favorite, but following a junior day visit to South Carolina, the Gamecocks have made a big move with the talented edge rusher.
"The visit went great!" Brown said. "I loved the way the coaches treated me. They made me feel like I belonged there. They welcome me dearly."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news