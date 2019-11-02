SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will have two new offensive starters Saturday.

Based on the pregame video, Chavis Dawkins will start in place of Shi Smith Saturday while Jakai Moore will play at right tackle instead of Jaylen Nichols.

This will be Dawkins' sixth start of the year, with the senior hauling in six passes this season for 65 yards. Instead of a third receiver, South Carolina announced two starting tight ends, Kyle Markway and Nick Muse, who also started against Kentucky in a two tight end lineup. Moore, a true freshman, is making his first-career start Saturday night against Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks will take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night with the game on the SEC Network.