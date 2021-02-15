@GamecockCentral

South Carolina continues to expand its recruiting board for the 2022 class, on Monday morning extending an offer to Pittsburgh (Pa.) Perry Traditional four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Fearby is being recruited to the Gamecocks by defensive end and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson.

Fearbry also holds Power 5 offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

He is ranked the No. 16 weakside DE in the class and No. 12 overall prospect in Pennsylvania by Rivals.com.