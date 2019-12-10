Celebrate the holidays and get complete continued coverage of South Carolina's offseason changes plus National Signing Day with a new subscription to GamecockCentral.com.

THE DEAL: Pay just $75.00 for the first year of your annual subscription (25% off), and get a $75.00 eCard to use on Nike gear, either online or in any Nike store.

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “NIKE” to see the important terms, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)





Important offer terms:

1. Please have a valid and updated email address in your Rivals user profile. We will be emailing you the Nike code.





2. Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the code after your sign up.





3. Offer is valid while supplies last, and won’t extend beyond December 31, 2019.





4. Offers can not be combined.





5. Please “apply code” on the subscription page and review the additional terms in the section "complete your purchase."





6. The discount on the annual subscription price applies to the first year only.





7. Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us