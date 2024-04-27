For the first time in over three decades, a Gamecock quarterback is off the board in the NFL Draft.

Spencer Rattler is officially a professional football player after the New Orleans Saints drafted him with the No. 150 overall pick on three in Detroit. Rattler is the first South Carolina quarterback to earn an NFL draft selection since Todd Ellis went to the Denver Broncos in the ninth round of the 1990 draft.

Rattler amassed 6,212 passing yards across two seasons in Columbia, completing 67.5 percent of his passes and throwing 37 touchdowns, finishing fifth all-time in passing yards for a Gamecock quarterback, fourth in passing yards for a single season in 2023 and fourth for yards in a single game with his 438 against Tennessee in 2022.

That Tennessee game also gave him a program record for most touchdown passes in a single game, when he tossed six in the 63-38 upset victory over the Volunteers. Rattler also helped break the drought against Clemson a week later, quarterbacking the Gamecocks to a 31-30 road victory over the Tigers.

He was the seventh quarterback off the board, going after six went in the first dozen picks on Thursday. When he arrives in New Orleans he will be competing to back-up Derek Carr. He will join one other former Gamecock on the roster, fullback Adam Prentice.

****************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).