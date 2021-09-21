New starter at MLB listed on updated depth chart

With Sherrod Greene out, the Gamecocks have a new starting linebacker entering week four against Kentucky.

Damani Staley is listed as the starting middle linebacker with Greene out. Staley this season hasn't started a game but has 15 tackles this season and a defensive touchdown, a 63-yard interception return.

Debo Williams is listed as Staley's backup on the two-deep.

Brad Johnson is still listed as the starting WILL linebacker with Mohamed Kaba or Darryle Ware as the backups as well.

There are no other big changes on the depth chart entering Kentucky week.

Luke Doty and Zeb Noland are both listed as starters at quarterback and there are no changes, at least on the released two-deep, on the offensive line.

View the full two-deep here.

Kickoff against Kentucky is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.