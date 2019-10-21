The 2021 pitcher took a visit to campus Saturday and, 24 hours later, he was telling the coaches he's Columbia bound in a few years.

It didn't take long for Samuel Simpson to realize he wanted to come to South Carolina.

"I really liked the coaches," Simpson told GamecockCentral. "The fan base for baseball is amazing."

Simpson is a top 200 prospect in the 2021 class, ranked No. 172 overall by PerfectGame and the No.10 right-handed pitcher in the class.

He's topped out at 90 miles per hour on his fastball and also throws a breaking ball the coaching staff really likes.

One of the biggest reasons he committed to South Carolina this weekend was pitching coach Skylar Meade, who spent significant time with him on the visit and really stood out to Simpson as he left Columbia.

"(Meade) said my curveball was really impressive and how I can locate my fastball," Simpson said of what the coaching staff likes about his game.

Last season with Carrolton (Ga.) High School, he was 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA. He struck out 30 to just 14 walks and had an opponent batting average of .174.

"I feel like I can just locate my pitches very well and I’m going to work on getting my fastball (velocity) up and working on my change up a lot more."

Simpson is the Gamecocks' second 2021 pick up of the week, joining fellow righty pitcher Owen Washburn, who committed Thursday night.

They now have 11 commitments in the class with the addition Sunday with six top 500 prospects: Simpson, Michael Braswell, Cooper Kinney, Caleb Gampe, Cole Messina and Vytas Valincius.