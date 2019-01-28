Newly offered linebacker could be close to deciding
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGSouth Carolina became the first Power 5 school to offer Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County three-star Desmond Tisdol a couple of weeks ago and it appears to be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news