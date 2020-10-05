Eufaula (Ala.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Rodarius Thomas landed an offer from South Carolina last week and his first SEC offer may be accelerated his commitment timeline.

"I've been trying to get an offer from them," Thomas said. "When I first found out, I didn't even know what to say; I was shocked. It was amazing. I've been talking to them, Coach (Joe) Cox, ever since this summer."